Biden Signs Law Supporting Victims of the Mysterious ‘Havana Syndrome’

President Joe Biden signed a bill on Friday offering financial assistance to victims of the “Havana Syndrome,” which has left US diplomats with inexplicable headaches and nausea.

The Havana Act compensates State Department and CIA employees who suffer brain injuries as a result of what US officials believe are deliberate microwave attacks.

There have been dozens of incidents at US embassies around the world, beginning with a cluster in Havana, Cuba. The cause of the sicknesses has not been determined, and the attacker’s name, if any, has not been divulged.

In a statement, Biden said, “I want to applaud Congress for passing it with full bipartisan support, sending the obvious message that we take care of our own.”

“Anomaly health occurrences have impacted civil officials, intelligence officers, diplomats, and military personnel all across the world. Some people are dealing with devastating brain injuries that have limited their ability to serve our country.” Senator Susan Collins, the bill’s lead author, said in a statement that “Havana Syndrome” ailments have affected more than 40 US personnel in Cuba since 2016, as well as dozens more elsewhere, including some on US territory.

According to US media reports, a member of CIA Director William Burns’ staff experienced similar symptoms in India last month while on a trip there by the intelligence head.

Two US officials in Germany were also recently victims, according to the New Yorker, with hundreds of cases affecting US officials in Vienna, Austria alone.

According to Collins, the new law will provide assistance to individuals who are suffering.

“Far too many victims of ‘Havana Syndrome’ have had to fight the bureaucracy in order to receive care for their crippling ailments,” she stated.

“The Havana Act would ensure that those who have been victims receive the financial and medical assistance that they need. It also reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that our government determines who is to blame.”