Biden Signs a Law Prohibiting Xinjiang Imports.

In response to concerns about the use of forced labor, President Joe Biden signed a measure into law on Thursday that prohibits practically all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang.

Last week, Congress passed a bill requiring the US president to apply sanctions on Chinese officials guilty for human rights violations in Xinjiang.

In a statement, Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a bill sponsor, said, “This is the most critical and effective step taken thus far by the United States to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its use of slave labor.”

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which prohibits the import of all commodities from the region unless companies provide verifiable proof that production did not involve forced labor, has caused concern among some US businesses.

Cotton from Xinjiang is projected to make almost 20% of all clothes shipped into the United States each year.

More than one million Uyghurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims are detained in camps, according to rights experts, witnesses, and the US government, in an effort to eradicate their Islamic cultural traditions and forcibly assimilate them into China’s Han majority.

The campaign has been dubbed “genocide” by Washington.

In protest of the situation in Xinjiang, the US has already imposed sanctions on some Chinese leaders and enterprises and launched a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

Following deadly attacks, Beijing characterizes the venues as vocational training centers and claims it is attempting to minimize the attraction of extremist Islam.