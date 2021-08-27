Biden sets aside time on his agenda to focus on the Afghan airport attack.

The White House announced Thursday that President Joe Biden is being informed on the devastating attack on Kabul’s airport, postponing a meeting with Israel’s visiting prime minister and canceling another event.

On condition of anonymity, an official told AFP that the president had been briefed and was in the Situation Room.

“This morning, the president convened with his national security team… and on-the-ground commanders “Throughout the day, he will be updated on updates on the unfolding situation,” the White House said in a statement.

A meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett scheduled for 11:30 (1530 GMT) has been “delayed” as a result of the crisis, according to a White House official.

“There is no revised time for the meeting,” a Bennett spokesperson said, adding that the postponement was due to “events in Afghanistan.”

As the US approached the final days of a huge departure of troops and allies to conclude its two-decade battle against the Taliban, two explosions killed at least six people and injured a dozen others outside Kabul’s airport.

A scheduled video conference between Biden and state governors who are due to host Afghan refugees from the big US airlift was canceled as a result of the situation, which also disrupted a long-planned Oval Office meeting with Israel’s new prime minister.

As the White House hurried to deal with the issue, Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, had to postpone her daily briefing.