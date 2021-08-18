Biden Says “Chaos” Was Inevitable As Taliban Hold Political Talks.

As they aim to build a government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban members met with former President Hamid Karzai and senior official Abdullah Abdullah, promising that it will be “positively different” from their cruel rule two decades ago.

Thousands of Afghans and foreigners, however, continue to try to exit the country, afraid of the hardliners’ history of human rights violations.

President Joe Biden, who is under fire at home and abroad for his handling of the US troop pullout after 20 years of war, indicated on Wednesday that some soldiers may stay over the August 31 deadline to verify that all Americans have left.

In justifying his conduct, the veteran Democrat also told ABC News that leaving Afghanistan “without disruption” would have been unthinkable.

However, Washington expressed alarm that the militants, who gained control of the country during a lightning attack that ended in Kabul over the weekend, were already breaking pledges of safe passage to the airport for Afghans who wanted to flee.

In the United Arab Emirates, ousted president Ashraf Ghani – who fled as insurgents closed in on the capital – claimed he supported Taliban-led discussions with former top officials and was in talks to return home.

Ghani, though, is no longer a presence on the country’s complicated political scene, according to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

After being deposed by a US-led assault in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks, the Taliban have come full circle.

The organization has promised not to pursue vengeance against opponents and to preserve women’s rights, but such statements have been met with skepticism by the world community.

The Taliban’s leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, has ordered the release of “political detainees,” asking provincial governors to release them “without any constraints or conditions,” according to the group.

According to the SITE monitoring group, Taliban negotiator Anas Haqqani met with Karzai, the first Western-backed Afghan leader since the Taliban’s overthrow in 2001, and Abdullah, who oversaw the government’s peace council.

Ghani, who was in the United Arab Emirates, where he and his family were being hosted “on humanitarian grounds,” said he wanted the talks to be a “success.”

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed Tuesday that the new government will be “much different” from the 1996-2001 period, which was marked by stonings, the exclusion of females from school, and the prohibition of women from working in close proximity to men.

