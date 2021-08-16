Biden said he “stands squarely behind” the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden defended the US withdrawal from Afghanistan on Monday, saying he stood by the decision and that after 20 years of conflict, it was time to depart.

“I am the president of the United States of America, and the buck stops with me,” Biden declared in a much-anticipated televised address from the White House, following several days of silence on the dramatic events.

As pictures of carnage unfurled in the Afghan capital, Biden expressed his “great sadness” over the course of events, promising to “stand out” on behalf of women who now face a return to Taliban control.

Despite widespread condemnation of the chaotic end to two decades of US-led military participation, Obama remained adamant that he did not regret withdrawing American soldiers.

Biden stated, “I stand completely behind my choice.” “I learned the hard way after 20 years that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.”

The US president admitted that the Afghan government fell apart faster than he had anticipated, implying that they lacked the will to stand up to the Taliban.

“The truth is, this happened much faster than we expected,” Biden stated.

“We offered them every opportunity to shape their own destiny. We were unable to instill in them the desire to fight for that future.”

However, Biden emphasized that the US national interest in Afghanistan has always been to prevent terrorist attacks on the US homeland, and that the US will continue to “act promptly and decisively” in response to any terror threat originating from the country.

“Nation-building was never supposed to be part of the goal in Afghanistan,” he stated.

In addition, US President Barack Obama issued a strong warning to the Taliban not to disrupt or jeopardize the departure of thousands of American diplomats and Afghan interpreters from Kabul International Airport.

“If necessary, we will defend our people with devastating force,” he declared.