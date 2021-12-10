Biden reassures Ukraine and Eastern Europeans about Russia.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden called the leaders of Ukraine and nine eastern European NATO partners, threatening solidarity and severe economic sanctions if Russia attacked Ukraine.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Biden for his “strong support,” tweeting that they had talked for 90 minutes.

Biden informed Zelensky on his video meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, and the two “discussed different forms for settling the situation” in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have carved out a self-declared state, according to Zelensky.

The White House provided no immediate response to the contact, which reporters could see Biden make via an Oval Office window.

When Zelensky, Biden met with the leaders of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia for 40 minutes, according to the White House. All of these countries, unlike Ukraine, joined NATO after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

The remarks come as the US and its European allies are putting pressure on Putin to withdraw from Ukraine, where about 100,000 Russian troops have gathered along the border.

Officials in the West and Ukraine fear that Russia, which took Ukraine’s whole Crimea peninsula in 2014 and backed a separatist revolt in the east, is planning an even larger invasion.

Putin claims that Russia has no intention of invading, but that it is taking a defensive stance in response to concerns that Ukraine is becoming too close to the NATO military alliance in the West.

However, during their two-hour video chat this week, Biden told Putin that if the forces assault, Russia would suffer economic repercussions “like none he’s ever seen.”

Before and after the Putin video summit, Biden is closely working with major European nations, reaching out to the presidents of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy.

The focus of Thursday’s calls shifted to countries at the forefront of a power struggle between the West and Russia for territory that was once completely under Soviet authority.

Because Ukraine is not a NATO member and the US has no desire to engage in direct military conflict with Russia, the United States’ choices for aiding Ukraine are limited.

Despite this, the US assists in the training of Ukrainian forces and has invested more than $2.5 billion to strengthen a military that collapsed in the face of Russian aggression in 2014.

If the crisis intensifies, Biden added, deliveries of that type of “defensive capabilities” will be increased.

