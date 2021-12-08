Biden-Putin talks were very different from Trump-Putin talks in five ways.

The White House posted a photograph of Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin having a virtual conversation, in a striking break from the relative secrecy surrounding the Russian leader’s conversations with Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.

Five people were seen in the room, including Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with Putin on one large screen at the front and two smaller displays on the walls, according to the image posted on Tuesday.

Following that, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held a news briefing to offer some insight on the meetings between the American and Russian presidents. In contrast, critics said that little was known about what was said in Trump’s five meetings with Putin, claiming that little was known about what was said in their most high-profile face-to-face interactions.

[email protected] held a secure video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin today to discuss a variety of issues in the US-Russia relationship, including our concerns about Russian military operations near the Ukrainian border, cyber security, and regional matters. Not Confiscated Interpreter's Notes Putin congratulated Trump quickly after his election victory in 2016, and the two spoke on the phone numerous times before meeting in person for the first time on July 7, 2017, during the G-20 economic summit in Hamburg, Germany.

They talked for over two hours, with then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov present.

The New York Times said that after the meeting, Trump seized his interpreter’s notes and told him not to brief anyone.

Witnesses were present.

Trump later spoke with Putin during a dinner for world leaders, with Putin’s interpreter translating, in an engagement with no US officials present, according to The New York Times.

The White House finally verified the conversation 10 days after it was first reported.

According to The Washington Post, this means that there is a gap in the public record, and even classified files do not disclose what happened behind closed doors between the leaders.

Officials in the United States were aware of the conversation.

The most high-profile meeting between Trump and Putin took place in Helsinki on July 16, 2018, after which Trump reaffirmed his support for Putin’s claim that Russia did not intervene in the 2016 US election. This is a condensed version of the information.