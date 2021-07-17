Biden Promises to Appeal the Court’s Decision Against the ‘Dreamers’ Immigration Program

President Joe Biden described a federal judge’s decision to curtail a program that shields unauthorized migrants brought to the nation as youngsters as “very upsetting.”

Biden said in a statement from the White House that the Justice Department would appeal Judge Andrew Hanen’s decision, but that “only Congress can secure a permanent solution by offering a path to citizenship for Dreamers,” the young people brought to the United States as children.

In June 2020, advocates of DACA were granted a temporary reprieve when the Supreme Court declared, 5-4, that the Trump administration had failed to offer sufficient grounds for its attempts to stop the program.

It made it apparent that thus was mostly ruling on procedural concerns, and it left the door open to subsequent challenges.

However, Hanen’s decision was limited. If the issue returns to the top court, it’s uncertain how the nine justices will rule.

Around 700,000 people are covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which was established by then-President Barack Obama in 2012 and grants them legal status as well as the right to work. For many people, the United States is the only country they’ve ever known.

Hanen ruled that Obama overstepped his jurisdiction when he implemented DACA by executive order. He described the directive as “illegal.”

Hanen stated that the government must stop allowing people into the program, while he acknowledged that applications may still be received.

He stated that the order did not obligate the Department of Homeland Security or the Department of Justice to “take any immigration, deportation, or criminal action against any DACA beneficiary, applicant, or any other individual that it would not take otherwise.”

The decision had no immediate impact on those who had previously been admitted into the program.

To be eligible for DACA, applicants must have arrived in the United States before the age of sixteen.

Applicants must be enrolled in school or have a high school diploma or equivalent, or have served in the military and have a clean criminal record.

In 2017, as part of a broader effort to curtail immigration, then-President Donald Trump attempted to repeal DACA, claiming Obama had overstepped his constitutional authority. This sparked a protracted legal battle that culminated in the case being heard by the Supreme Court last year.

After that, DACA was revived.

Biden has worked to strengthen the program as well as pursue broader immigration reform since taking office.

Democrats in Congress have campaigned for legislation to permanently resolve the status of childhood arrivals, but immigration policy has been stuck in the sand for a long time.