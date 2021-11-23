Biden orders the release of 50 million barrels of strategic oil reserves from the United States.

President Joe Biden stated on Tuesday that he has ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the United States’ strategic reserves as part of a concerted effort with other countries to bring down skyrocketing fuel prices.

“This release will be coordinated with other major energy consumers such as China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United Kingdom,” according to the White House.

“This is the first time we’ve done something like this in conjunction with other countries,” a senior administration official told reporters.

Oil supply has not kept up with rocketing demand as the world recovers from the Covid-19 outbreak and related lockdowns, driving up costs.

The accompanying rise in fuel costs is one of the key causes of inflation in the United States.

Biden’s declaration comes as Americans gear up for the busy holiday travel season.

According to the latest numbers from the AAA motorists’ group, average fuel costs at filling stations are $3.41 per gallon, the highest level since 2014. This marks a $1.29 increase over last year’s gas costs.

The US reserves, which are kept in subterranean depots in Texas and Louisiana, are the world’s greatest emergency oil supply.

The releases will begin in mid- to late December, according to a senior administration official, and more involvement may be necessary to keep the market stable, “responding to a once-in-a-century epidemic.”

“Consumers are experiencing pain at the pump right now, as the president has stated,” the person said.

“The president stands ready to take greater action if necessary, and he is prepared to utilize all of his powers, working in concert with the rest of the globe, to ensure adequate supply until the pandemic ends.”

Oil prices have dropped nearly 10% in the previous several weeks as output climbs. Officials, on the other hand, echoed Biden’s repeated complaints that, despite lower oil costs, gasoline prices for drivers have risen.

Ordinary Americans have suffered as a result of this, and Biden’s support ratings have plummeted.

“There is accumulating evidence that lower oil prices and the cost of other gasoline inputs do not translate into lower pump pricing,” said the senior official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The government is investigating “anti-competitive tactics” and will “assess whether illegal behaviour is harming families at the pump,” according to the official.

“It’s a two-pronged strategy,” says the author. First, ensuring that, as you may be aware, the price of oil is declining, reflecting the reality that we must have it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.