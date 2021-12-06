Biden opposes a conflict with Russia over Ukraine.

President Joe Biden’s administration has signaled that it wants to avoid any circumstance in which the US military takes on Russia directly in response to an attack on Ukraine as he prepares to speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin amid what may be their most severe standoff yet.

During a press conference on Monday, a senior Biden administration official refused to “discuss the specific difficulties that President Biden will put out for President Putin” during their scheduled call on Tuesday. In the event that hostilities erupt, he indicated a preference for sending military aid to Ukraine and members of the NATO Western military alliance, as well as economic sanctions on Russia.

“I would say that the US does not want to end up in a situation where our countermeasures are focused solely on the use of military force, rather than a combination of support for the Ukrainian military, strong economic countermeasures, and a substantial increase in support and capability to our NATO allies to ensure their safety,” the official said.

Despite the fact that Ukraine is not a member of NATO, it has made joining the alliance a priority. A pro-Western administration was elected in 2014, which was followed by Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and the self-declared independence of two eastern provinces controlled by Moscow-aligned separatists.

NATO bolstered its eastern flank with extra soldiers and equipment, including modern missile defense systems, in response to the events.

Putin has demanded that NATO’s expansion, especially into Ukraine, be halted, and that weapons systems be kept away from Russia’s borders. Biden, on the other hand, stated on Friday that he would “not accept anyone’s red lines,” a statement that a senior administration official reaffirmed on Monday.

The official stated, “The United States has consistently expressed support for the notion that every country has the sovereign right to make its own security judgments.” “That is written into the alliance’s founding documents, and it is still US policy now and will continue to be US policy in the future.” The administration, however, “supports negotiations between NATO and Russia to solve greater issues,” according to the person. This is a condensed version of the information.