Biden Offers Hong Kongers a Safe Haven in the United States

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Hong Kong citizens in the United States who are concerned about their safety due to the political crackdown in their home country may be granted temporary asylum.

The move, according to Biden, recognizes the Chinese government’s “severe degradation” of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong.

The People’s Republic of China has weakened the enjoyment of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong by unilaterally imposing the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region,” he said in a statement.

Biden mentioned the “politically motivated arrests” of more than 100 opposition politicians, activists, and protestors on allegations of suspected secession, subversion, and terrorist acts under the national security law.

He claims that more than 10,000 people have been arrested in connection with anti-government demonstrations.

The latest judgment allows Hong Kong citizens in the United States to stay for an additional 18 months and work.

“This action demonstrates President Biden’s strong support for the people of Hong Kong in the face of ongoing repression by the People’s Republic of China, and it makes clear that we will not sit idly by while the PRC breaks its promises to Hong Kong and the international community,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

aue-pmh/dw