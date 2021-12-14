Biden Meets with Finland’s President to Discuss De-escalation of Tensions on the Ukrainian Border.

President Joe Biden and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö spoke over the phone on Monday about their shared worry about Russian buildup near the Ukrainian border.

According to a summary of the discussion supplied by the White House, Biden and Niinistö discussed how both countries should combat “Russia’s destabilizing military buildup along Ukraine’s border.”

According to the White House, the two also discussed “the necessity of transatlantic efforts to de-escalate the situation.”

According to a readout of the call provided by the Finnish government, “The major topic of discussion was the concerning situation on Ukraine’s borders. The presidents thought it was critical to work together to find a diplomatic solution to the stressful situation.” “President Niinistö discussed the basic pillars of Finnish security strategy with Vice President Biden… President Niinistö also shared his thoughts on the Helsinki Spirit with Vice President Biden “The Finnish government maintained its position.

Finland and Russia share an 830-mile border, and the two countries have a close relationship. While conducting diplomacy with Russia, the US has frequently attempted to utilize Finland as an intermediary.

In 2018, Helsinki, Finland’s capital, held a bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former President Donald Trump. Furthermore, President Niinistö proposed Helsinki for the first meeting between Biden and Putin in April, however the meeting was ultimately held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Even as diplomatic relations continue to improve, Russia looks to be ramping up what appears to be preparations for a Ukrainian invasion, despite the Kremlin’s repeated denials.

Biden earlier stated to reporters that a US military presence in Ukraine would not take place even if Russia invaded, stating that such a scenario was “not on the table.” He did say, though, that he would assist Ukraine in “defending its sovereign land.” Given Finland’s and Russia’s near territorial proximity, Niinistö appears to be pursuing attempts to lower the temperature along the Ukrainian border. Niinistö, like Biden, has reaffirmed his support for Ukrainian sovereignty and is said to have discussed de-escalation alternatives with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the Finnish statement, Niinistö will speak with Putin on the phone on Tuesday.

While neither the US nor Finland appear to be. This is a condensed version of the information.