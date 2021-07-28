Biden Meets With Belarus’ Opposition Leader, Promising Democracy

In a powerful show of solidarity for pro-democracy protestors who claim she won last year’s election, US President Joe Biden met with Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the White House on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Biden wrote, “I was delighted to meet with @Tsihanouskaya at the White House this morning,” referring to the exiled opposition figure leading the fight against Lukashenko.

He went on to say, “The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their pursuit of democracy and universal human rights.”

On a visit of the United States aimed at increasing international pressure on Lukashenko, Tikhanovskaya described the meeting as “an inspiration for our people.”

In an interview with AFP shortly after the meeting, she described it as “a message to the entire world that the greatest country in the world is with us.”

“This meeting represents the triumph of all Belarusians fighting,” she remarked.

Tikhanovskaya claims she easily won the election in August, in which Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was declared the victor of a sixth term.

Belarusian authorities have used force to suppress anti-Lukashenko demonstrations and have been attempting to suppress lingering opposition, recently imprisoning university students and invading the homes of journalists.

Belarus even ordered down a civilian airliner flying from Greece to Lithuania in May, citing a security threat, and arrested a passenger who was an opposition journalist.

When her husband was jailed and she took his place as the presidential candidate, Tikhanovskaya, an English teacher turned stay-at-home mother, was propelled into the international spotlight. For her own safety, she escaped to Lithuania.

She told AFP that she wasn’t asking Biden to acknowledge her as Belarus’ president, but that she wanted to put more pressure on Lukashenko.

She stated, “We discussed numerous points of pressure on the regime to force him to stop violence, release political detainees, and engage in conversation with the opposition.”

“Belarus can serve as a model for peaceful transitional power.”

She also said she talked to Biden about protecting Belarus’ “independence and sovereignty,” a veiled reference to concerns that Putin would want to absorb the country into Russia.

“When autocracies pose a threat to other countries, it is critical to stand behind those battling them,” she said.

On Twitter, Tikhanovskaya applauded the gathering as “a powerful expression of solidarity with millions of fearless Belarusians peacefully fighting for their freedom.”

