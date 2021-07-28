Biden Meets with Belarus’ Opposition Leader and Supports Democracy Efforts

President Barack Obama met with Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the White House on Wednesday, expressing support for the Belarusian people’s democratic aspirations.

In a tweet, Biden said, “I was pleased to meet with @Tsihanouskaya at the White House this morning,” referring to the exiled opposition activist who is visiting Washington as the Biden administration prepares to put further pressure on strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

He went on to say, “The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their pursuit of democracy and universal human rights.”

Tikhanovskaya claims she easily won the Belarus election last year, in which pro-Moscow President Lukashenko claimed a sixth term.

She has been in contact with officials in Washington, seeking reassurance that the US will actively assist Belarusians in achieving democratic reform.

Tikhanovskaya hailed Biden for sending a “strong sign of support with millions of fearless Belarusians quietly struggling for their freedom,” as she put it.

On Twitter, she stated, “Today, Belarus is on the frontlines of the war between democracy and authoritarianism.” “The entire world is behind us. Belarus will be a huge success.”

Tikhanovskaya, who had previously been a stay-at-home mother, stood for president in place of her husband, who had been arrested prior to the election. As government troops pressed down on protestors, she escaped to Lithuania for protection.

She met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week before her Biden meeting, and she said she supplied him with a list of companies on which she thinks the US can impose additional sanctions.

She also met with Vice President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and members of Congress on Tuesday.

Tikhanovskaya claimed she “urged President Biden to help us make Belarus a successful model of a nonviolent transition to democracy” in a separate statement on Telegram.

She said, “I am leaving the White House certain that the voice of millions of Belarusians has been heard.”