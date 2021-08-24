Biden is said to be considering extending the deadline in Afghanistan, but the Taliban refuses.

In order to fully evacuate Americans and Afghan partners from Afghanistan, Democratic Vice President Joe Biden is allegedly considering extending the deadline for entirely evacuating the US forces from the nation, which was originally set for August 31. An administration official told Reuters that he expects to make a decision by Tuesday.

The Taliban, on the other hand, has stated that it has not been alerted of a possible extension and will not give one.

In a recent interview with Sky News, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said, “If they extend it, that implies they’re expanding occupation.” “It will cause us to distrust one other. If they intend to keep the occupation going, there will be a backlash.”

If the US lingered through August 31, Shaheen added, it would cross a “red line.”

However, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday that the US does not want the Taliban’s permission to stay in Afghanistan any longer.

“How this progresses will ultimately be decided by the president, not anyone else,” Sullivan added.

Biden is anticipated to prolong evacuations after August 31, according to two sources who spoke to Reuters.

Both British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian have said that US troops may need to stay in the country longer.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.