Biden is pleading with the family of the last Afghan hostage to pardon the drug lord in exchange for his release.

President Joe Biden’s biggest task now, as he attempts to finish a traumatic US military pullout from Afghanistan, is evacuating thousands of US nationals and allied Afghan forces from a capital already under Taliban control.

However, the fate of one individual that Biden did not name is Mark R. Frerichs, the last known American hostage in Afghanistan.

Frerichs, then 57 and working as a contractor, was kidnapped by individuals believed to be members of the Haqqani network, a powerful and influential group aligned with the Taliban, on January 31, 2020, less than a month before former President Donald Trump completed his historic peace deal with the Taliban.

Now, as Biden completes the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, Frerichs’ family is pleading with the president to pull the appropriate strings in order for the former Navy diver to be released.

Frerichs’ sister,, said in a statement to This website, “I came to Washington to plead with President Biden to save my brother’s life.” “He has the authority to sanction the exchange that will safely return Mark to his family. To make that happen, we’ll need the President’s help.”

And she, like others familiar with the case and interviewed by this website, believes the key to Frerichs’ release is in a federal prison in New Hampshire, where another man is held captive.

Bashir Noorzai is a powerful Pashtun tribal chieftain with ties to Pakistan’s Inter-Intelligence Services (ISI), Afghanistan’s then-President Hamid Karzai, and the Haqqani network that controls the borderlands between the two countries, according to reports. He was also a close buddy of late Taliban commander Mohammed Omar, according to reports.

Noorzai flew to New York City on a self-styled diplomatic mission in 2005, as the US war in Afghanistan reached a new, even more deadly phase, under the assurances of men he believed to be US federal officials that he would not be imprisoned.

He was ten days after his arrival.

In a case that was handled, Noorzai was charged with attempting to import more than $50 million worth of heroin into the United States and was sentenced to life in prison. This is a condensed version of the information.