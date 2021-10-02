Biden is heading to Congress to re-energize Democrats in the midst of tense budget negotiations.

In the midst of difficult budget discussions, Biden is coming to Congress to re-energize Democrats.

President Joe Biden was scheduled to return to Congress on Friday to re-energize Democrats who are negotiating for a second day in order to get his domestic spending proposal off the ground or risk political disaster.

‘The president will visit to the Hill this afternoon to speak with members of the House Democratic Caucus,’ according to the White House.

The rare presidential visit to Capitol Hill comes after weeks of opposing party leaders’ visits to the White House, as Biden attempts to pass two ambitious spending bills.

The first would spend $1.2 trillion on infrastructure repair, while the second would spend far more on education, childcare, and renewable energy development, a spending spree that Biden argues will restore America’s battered middle class.

In terms of politics, both Biden’s legacy and the Democrats’ chances of keeping control of Congress in the 2017 midterm elections are on the line.

On Thursday, however, a chicken game between moderate Democrats and more leftist members over the bills resulted in a deadlock. Due to their razor-thin congressional majority, even a few defections can prevent votes from being passed.

Republicans are happily watching the Democratic infighting, particularly Donald Trump, who defeated Biden but still claims he was cheated.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared a pause late Thursday, but the White House insisted that this did not indicate defeat.

“We are closer to a deal than we have ever been,” Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki said, “but we are not there yet, and we will need some additional time.”

On the Democratic side, the impasse stems from political disputes about how much the government should spend as well as a lack of confidence among rival factions.

On the one hand, the “Manchema” duo of moderate Democratic senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema refuse to back the proposed $3.5 trillion social spending package.

They do, however, accept Manchin’s proposal of $1.5 trillion as a more reasonable sum. They have already passed a separate $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

In the House, a younger, more zealous group of more left-wing lawmakers insists on keeping the $3.5 trillion figure for social spending, or something close to it.

And, in order to maintain their negotiating position, they are refusing to approve the widely favored infrastructure package, arguing that they will do so only when they have received the social expenditure bill.

Biden has been a member of the Senate for more than four decades. News from Washington Newsday in a nutshell.