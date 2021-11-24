Biden invites Taiwan to join 110 other countries at the Democracy Summit.

Joe Biden has invited Taiwan, along with more than 100 other countries, to a virtual conference on democracy, a move that is sure to enrage China, which is not on the list.

The meeting was a campaign promise for US President Donald Trump, who has made the fight between democracies and “autocratic states” a central theme of his foreign policy.

The “Summit for Democracy” will be held online on December 9 and 10, with an in-person conference planned for next year’s second edition.

The meeting has been well publicized, but the guest list, which was released on the State Department’s website on Tuesday, will be reviewed extensively.

China and Russia, America’s key rivals, are not on it, which is unsurprising.

Taiwan, which the US does not recognize as an independent country but holds up as a model democracy, was invited.

Any usage of the phrase “Taiwan” that provides the democratic self-ruled island a feeling of international legitimacy, which Beijing claims as part of its territory and has pledged to seize — by force if necessary — is frowned upon by Beijing.

The US action is certain to exacerbate tensions between the two nations.

“I agree that Taiwan qualifies, but it appears to be (the) only democratic government invited that the US government does not recognize. As a result, its inclusion is significant “Julian Ku, a law professor at Hofstra University who specializes in China, tweeted about it.

Despite growing criticism from human rights activists over democratic backsliding under Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India, dubbed “the world’s largest democracy,” will be present.

Pakistan, despite its tumultuous ties with the United States, will also benefit.

The list did not include Turkey, a NATO partner whose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was labeled a “autocrat” by Biden.

Only Israel and Iraq were invited to the Middle East. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, the US’s traditional Arab allies, are all absent.

Brazil, led by controversial far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, was also invited by Biden.

Despite ongoing difficulties with Brussels over respect for the rule of law, Poland is represented in Europe, while Hungary’s far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban is not.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, and Niger are among the African countries invited.

"There's a case for getting a diverse group of actors into the room for this kick-off Summit… it allows for a greater exchange of ideas than setting a perfect bar for qualifying," says the author.