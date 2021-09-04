Biden has ordered the release of classified 9/11 documents.

US President Joe Biden ordered the declassification of still-secret papers from the government’s investigation into the 9/11 terrorist attacks over the next six months on Friday.

Families of some of the approximately 3,000 persons slain by Al-Qaeda on September 11, 2001 have pressed Biden to act.

They’ve long claimed that the classified documents could provide evidence that Saudi Arabia’s government, a close US ally, had ties to the hijackers who flew into the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

In a statement, Biden said, “Today, I issued an executive order requiring the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to supervise a declassification review of materials pertaining to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s September 11th investigations.”

The declassification process must be completed “over the next six months.”

“We must never forget the anguish felt by the families and loved ones of the 2,977 innocent people slain in America’s worst terrorist attack in history,” Biden stated.

The announcement comes only days before the 20th anniversary of the attack, which prompted then-President George W. Bush to launch the invasion of Afghanistan, where the Taliban had been sheltering Al-leadership. Qaeda’s

This week, Biden withdrew the final US troops from Afghanistan, completing a dramatic evacuation from Kabul’s airport after the Taliban ousted the US-backed government and reclaimed power.

Victims’ families are pushing for additional information because they are suing Saudi Arabia for their culpability in the horrible attack. The families have long expressed their dissatisfaction with the large amount of documents that are still unavailable.

According to the official 9/11 Commission, “no proof exists that the Saudi government as an institution or senior Saudi officials individually funded” Al-Qaeda.

Some have taken this statement as implying that unofficial or lower-ranking Saudi officials were involved.

Some aspects of the study may still be classified as too confidential to be made public.

Biden stated in an executive order that the “events in question occurred two decades ago or more, and they concern a tragic time that continues to resonate in American history.”

“It is thus vital to guarantee that the US Government maximizes transparency… unless the strongest conceivable reasons dictate otherwise.”