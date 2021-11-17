Biden has asked a government watchdog to look into high gas prices.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged US officials to look into the causes of the nationwide increase in gasoline prices, which he claims is harming workers.

After data showed inflation hitting a 30-year high last month, the president designated it as one of his top concerns last week, sparking a drop in his popular approval as prices for a variety of items, including gas, rose.

In a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Biden slammed oil firms for boosting gas prices even as profits soar and costs fall, and asked the agency to investigate whether “illegal activity” is to blame for the price hike.

“I will not accept hardworking Americans paying more for gas as a result of anti-competitive or otherwise potentially criminal action,” Biden wrote.

Despite indicators that the US economy has recovered strongly from the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak, Biden has suffered a political price as a result of global supply chain snarls that have resulted in shortages and a rise in consumer inflation.

Biden stated that the prices at the pump are not justified by market fundamentals, noting that while the cost of unfinished gasoline has decreased by more than 5% in the last month, retail prices have increased by 3%.

Oil companies, on the other hand, “are generating huge profits,” with the two largest on course to nearly treble net income in 2019 and planning major stock buybacks, he wrote.

“Bring all of the commission’s capabilities to bear if you detect any misconduct,” he told the FTC.

FTC Commissioner Lina Khan promised to investigate any collusion that would push prices higher, as well as take a closer look at mergers in the industry that restrict competition, in response to an earlier request from Biden to look into the problem over the summer.

According to the American Automobile Association, average gas prices in the United States fell to $3.41 a gallon on Monday, down 11 cents from a month ago (AAA).

That figure is 81 cents higher than it was in 2019, before the virus struck and forced most Americans to stay at home.

“Unfortunately, the continued scarcity of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, rather than falling, for some time,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said in a statement this week.