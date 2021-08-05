Biden departs Afghanistan and withdraws from Iraq, while US troops continue to fight in Syria.

President Joe Biden has overseen the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the scaling back of the Pentagon’s mission in Iraq just over six months into his presidency, despite domestic and regional criticism.

However, there is no discernible exit strategy for the US forces in Syria.

A top Biden administration source told This website that “Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria are three wholly independent crises that should not be conflated.” “At this time, we do not expect any modifications to the mission or footprint in Syria.”

That’s because the administration claims that the strategy is functioning fine.

As a reminder, we are backing the Syrian Democratic Forces in their fight against ISIS in Syria, according to the official. “That has shown to be very successful, and we will continue to do so.”

Several factions are involved in Syria’s decade-long civil conflict, including the Syrian Democratic Forces. Since 2015, when former President Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice president, organized a worldwide coalition to battle the Islamic State extremist group, also known as ISIS, the Pentagon has backed the predominantly Kurdish-led militia.

Russia started the war against ISIS around the same time as the US-Syrian Democratic Forces cooperation, participating directly on behalf of a separate campaign conducted by the Syrian government, its Iranian ally, and militias associated with them.

The concurrent offensives in Syria eventually succeeded in dismantling ISIS’s forcibly created self-styled caliphate, but there has been little disengagement between the top two competing organizations fighting the jihadis in the years since. In Iraq, the US-led coalition waged a similar anti-ISIS effort in collaboration with Baghdad, which Biden declared will complete “combat” missions by the end of the year late last month.

Unlike the Pentagon-backed Iraqi Security Forces and Kurdish Peshmerga in neighboring Iraq, which also received Iranian support, Damascus and the Syrian Arab Army regard the US military presence as a foreign occupation and demand that it leave immediately.

From a political standpoint, the Biden administration has set out many critical goals for Syria.

“In terms of our larger US policy for Syria, we’ve established four essential priorities: alleviating human suffering, expanding humanitarian access, maintaining the anti-ISIS effort, and making clear our anti-human-rights stance. This is a condensed version of the information.