Biden claims there was no intelligence “consensus” on the speed with which Afghanistan would fall apart.

According to Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, there was no “consensus” in intelligence reports about how swiftly Taliban fighters would take over Afghanistan when the US military withdrew.

During an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Biden made the remarks. Biden’s first interview since the Islamic extreme militant group seized control of Afghanistan aired Wednesday night.

Biden remarked in July that a Taliban takeover was highly unlikely, according to Stephanopoulos. “Did the intelligence turn out to be incorrect, or did you downplay it?” Biden was questioned by Stephanopoulos.

“I believe there was no consensus,” Biden responded. You go over the intelligence reports again. They indicated it’s much more likely that they’ll be by the end of the year.”

Biden went on to say that intelligence concerning the Taliban’s return didn’t account for the possibility that 300,000 US-trained and equipped Afghan troops would “simply collapse… give up.”

“I don’t think anyone saw that coming,” Biden added.

According to Stephanopoulos, the president also stated that American troops would remain in the country until all Americans who wanted to leave were able to do so. In a post-interview chat with ABC journalist David Muir, Stephanopoulos said Biden was “somewhat more ambivalent” when asked about Afghan translators and other allies that supported US forces.

“[Biden] also vowed to doing all in his power to get them out,” Stephanopoulos said of the US partners in Afghanistan.

In the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, Biden has been chastised for not evacuating Afghan allies who helped the US during its 20-year occupation.

According to Experts in Crisis, a humanitarian organization, and Blake Hall, a former US Army Captain, the Taliban murders people who assist US forces on a daily basis. According to No One Left Behind, a veteran-led organisation representing Afghan and Iraqi interpreters, the Taliban has killed at least 300 Afghans who worked as translators for US forces since 2014.

The Taliban stated on Monday that Afghans who assisted US and NATO forces did not have to fear for their lives.

According to a Taliban statement, “[such Afghans]should express repentance for their past deeds and must not engage in such activities in the future that amount to treason against Islam and the country.”

The Taliban’s announcement, which referred to itself as the Islamic Emirate, went on to say, “But none should currently forsake the. This is a condensed version of the information.