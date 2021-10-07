Biden claims that Xi agreed to abide by the Taiwan pact, but there’s a lesson to be learned from Beijing’s deception of Obama.

President Joe Biden stated Tuesday that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that they agreed to uphold the so-called Taiwan deal, despite Taiwan’s warnings of impending conflict. While Biden’s trumpeting of Xi’s pledge may sound comfortable in the face of Chinese incursions and inflammatory words, the consequence of another such assurance provided by the Chinese leader to Obama, Biden’s former boss, does not inspire much confidence.

“I’ve discussed Taiwan with Xi,” Biden stated. “We agree… we’ll follow through on the Taiwan deal.” We made it plain that I don’t believe he should do anything but follow the arrangement.” According to Reuters, the President appeared to be referring to the United States’ long-standing “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, and the Taiwan Relations Act, which states that the United States’ decision to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing rather than Taiwan is based on the expectation that the future of Taiwan will be determined through peaceful means.

Despite the fact that the Act requires the US to assist Taiwan with the means to defend itself, Washington recognizes China’s claim to the island and the fact that there is only “one China,” and takes no position on Taiwan’s sovereignty.

However, as evidenced by events elsewhere in the South China Sea, Beijing’s guarantees are of little significance.

When tensions between the Philippines and China erupted in 2012 over the Scarborough Shoal, reefs claimed by both countries, President Barack Obama intervened.

When the Philippines apprehended Chinese poachers, Chinese warships swarmed the area, escalating the conflict. The shoal, which is around 550 nautical miles from China’s Hainan Island and 124 nautical miles from the main Philippine island of Luzon, is crucial because it protects Manila and Subic Bays.

After the crisis escalated, Washington negotiated a withdrawal from the shoal with Beijing and Manila, but only Manila followed through. As a result, China took control of the shoal and reclaimed it.

The Obama administration, on the other hand, did little to punish Beijing for its flagrant violation of the pact and subsequent militarization of the manmade islands. “I don’t think we’d allow the US to get pulled into a battle over fish or over a rock,” a senior US military source told the Washington Post at the time. According to reports, “America empowered the most” as a result of their silence and lack of resolve. Brief News from Washington Newsday.