Biden claims that the US would defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion.

President Joe Biden declared Thursday that the US would support Taiwan if it were attacked by China, a statement hailed by the democratic island that risks Beijing’s wrath.

Authoritarian China considers self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has threatened to annex the island in the future, if necessary by force.

Beijing’s sabre-rattling has increased in recent years, heightening fears that the 23-million-strong island may become a major global flashpoint.

Biden was asked at a CNN town hall whether the US would defend Taiwan if China invaded. He replied, “Yes.” “That is something we are committed to.” Biden’s statement contradicted a long-standing US policy known as “strategic ambiguity,” in which the US assists Taiwan in building its defenses but does not overtly guarantee to assist the island.

The policy is intended to deter a Chinese invasion as well as prevent Taiwan from formally declaring independence, which Beijing considers a red line.

Taiwan, which has worked to strengthen foreign alliances to shield itself from Beijing, praised Biden’s remarks on Friday.

In a statement, Presidential Office spokesperson Xavier Chang said, “The US administration has proved their rock strong commitment for Taiwan through concrete measures.”

During an interview with ABC in August, Biden made a similar promise, asserting that the US will always support critical friends, including Taiwan, despite the US pullout from Afghanistan in the face of a victorious Taliban.

The US made a “holy pledge” to defend NATO partners in Canada and Europe, according to Biden, and it’s the “same with Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.”

On both occasions, the White House assured reporters that US policy on Taiwan “has not changed.”

During Thursday’s live town hall, an audience member asked Biden if the US would be able to keep up with China’s rapid military growth.

“Yes,” Biden said.

“Don’t be concerned about whether they’ll be more powerful,” he remarked. “China, Russia, and the rest of the world are well aware that we have the most powerful military in history.” Biden, on the other hand, voiced fear that rival countries could “engage in operations where they could make a serious error.” He mentioned his long-standing friendship with Chinese President Xi Jinping and reiterated his stance that he does not want to “start a new Cold War with China.” “I just want to make China understand that we are not going to back down,” he said. China has stepped up its economic and diplomatic efforts. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.