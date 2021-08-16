Biden claims that the Afghan quagmire would have benefited Russia and China.

Even as his top diplomat counseled the two enemies on the fast Taliban win, US President Joe Biden stated Monday that a longer war in Afghanistan would have benefited China and Russia.

“Our true strategic competitors China and Russia would love nothing more than for the United States to continue to feed billions of dollars in resources and attention endlessly into stabilizing Afghanistan,” Biden said in a statewide address, defending his decision to withdraw troops.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had already addressed Afghanistan with Russia’s and China’s foreign ministers, both of whom have moved fast to deal with the Taliban.

Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov talked about Moscow’s outreach to diverse Afghan political factions, which is aimed at “helping to ensure stability and public order,” according to Russia.

According to a Russian foreign ministry statement, the two “decided to continue negotiations with the participation of China, Pakistan, and other interested states to develop the proper conditions to begin an inclusive inter-Afghan conversation under the new conditions.”

After the United States announced its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year military presence and precipitating the collapse of Kabul’s government, both Russia and China increased their contacts with the Taliban.

Moscow, which fought Islamic militants backed by Washington during a decade-long occupation of Afghanistan during the Soviet era, has kept its embassy open in Kabul and plans talks with the Taliban.

Russia sees the Taliban as “restoring order,” while China stated on Monday that it wants “friendly and cooperative” relations with Afghanistan under the Taliban regime.

Beijing seeks a “open and inclusive political structure,” according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

According to state news agency Xinhua, Wang said, “China stands ready to communicate with the United States to push for a soft landing on the Afghan issue, so that a new civil war or humanitarian disaster is avoided in Afghanistan, and the country does not relapse into a hotbed and shelter for terrorism.”

China, which, according to human rights groups, has imprisoned over one million predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other minorities in a campaign that Washington considers genocide, is eager to combat Islamic radicalism on its borders and is linked with Pakistan, the Taliban’s longtime ally.

During his failed diplomacy to create a peaceful power-sharing solution as the US withdrew, US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad spoke with Russia and China on a regular basis.