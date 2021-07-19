Biden calls for the ‘ultimate closure’ of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and proposes the transfer of ten detainees.

On Monday, President Joe Biden’s administration reiterated its desire to dismantle the US military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. So far, it has recommended the transfer of ten offenders, or about a fifth of the remaining 39 detainees at the facility.

Abdullatif Nasser, who had been held at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp for 19 years without trial, has been repatriated to his native country of Morocco, according to senior US administration officials who confirmed the news in a press conference.

According to a leaked Pentagon letter from October 2008, he was “in quest of the perfect Islamic society” and traveled to Sudan and Afghanistan, where he was allegedly educated as an explosives specialist by Al-Qaeda.

The issue surrounding the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay has sparked national and international outcries about the quality of the intelligence used to detain convicts and the questioning procedures employed to extract information from them.

In 2016, during President Barack Obama’s final years in office, he revealed a plan to dismantle the camp, but Donald Trump reversed the decision, vowing to keep it open.

Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president, has promised to re-energize efforts to close the jail. In the aftermath of Nasser’s “responsible transfer,” one of the senior administration officials reiterated that goal on Monday’s conversation.

The official stated, “The Biden administration remains committed to a careful and thorough approach focused on responsibly lowering the detainee population and eventually shutting their Guantanamo facility.”

The remaining detainees were subsequently broken down by a second senior administration officer.

“There are 39 detainees in Guantanamo Bay now, 10 of whom are available for transfer, 17 of whom are eligible for periodic review boards, 10 of whom are involved in the military commission process, and two of whom have been convicted,” the second official added.

In a statement praising Morocco’s decision to welcome Nasser and encouraging other countries to do the same, State Department spokesperson Ned Price also highlighted the administration’s strategy.

“The Administration is committed to following a thoughtful and thorough approach aimed at responsibly reducing the Guantanamo detainee population while simultaneously ensuring the security of the United States and its allies,” Price said.

Cuba continues to protest the United States’ military deployment in Guantanamo Bay. This is a condensed version of the information.