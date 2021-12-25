Biden Applauds Americans’ Covid Resilience in Christmas Greeting.

In the face of the rampant Covid-19 outbreak, US President Joe Biden praised Americans’ courage and perseverance on Saturday, advocating “hope and rebirth” throughout the holiday season.

“The incredible strength, character, resilience, and resolve in all of you who heal, soothe, teach, defend, and serve in ways big and small,” Biden said in his first Christmas address as president.

In a joint statement with First Lady Jill Biden, Biden said, “You show there is much to gain in appreciation and thanks for the gift of time and goodwill we share as we watch out for one another.”

“You demonstrate time and time again how our differences are valuable and our similarities are limitless.”

“For the nation, we pray for the promise contained in Scripture — of finding light in the darkness, which is perhaps maybe the greatest promise found in Scripture,” Biden, a devout Catholic, continued.