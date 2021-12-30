Biden and Putin will meet to discuss the military tensions in Ukraine.

In a phone discussion on Thursday, Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin said they are pursuing diplomatic solutions to the escalating Russia-West tensions over Ukraine.

The call, which was requested by the Kremlin leader, is set for 2030 GMT. It will be the second time Putin and Biden have spoken in little over three weeks, highlighting intense diplomacy underway to attempt to resolve a dangerously increasing impasse on the outskirts of Eastern Europe.

Both parties stated that they were prepared to listen before to the call. There were scant signs of substantial concessions on the horizon after Thursday’s meeting, which set the stage for arduous, lower-level, face-to-face negotiations in Geneva in January.

Russia is accused by the United States and its European allies of threatening a fresh invasion of Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet Union. Approximately 100,000 Russian troops are stationed along the country’s border, where Putin annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and is accused of fomenting a pro-Russian separatist rebellion in the east that same year.

The ominous force presence is described by Moscow as a deterrent against an advancing West, particularly NATO, despite Ukraine’s refusal to join the military alliance.

The Russians published a broad series of demands earlier this month, including guarantees that NATO will not expand further and a prohibition on new US military posts in former Soviet Union areas.

The US rejects what it terms the Kremlin’s attempt to dictate the fate of independent countries, and warns that if Russian forces enter Ukraine, they will face crippling economic penalties backed by both Washington and EU capitals.

Previous Western sanctions implemented in response to Moscow’s invasion of Crimea had little effect.

According to a senior administration official, Biden intended to offer Putin a “diplomatic avenue” out of the situation while at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware for the New Year’s holiday.

“But we are also prepared to retaliate if Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine,” Biden would tell Putin, according to the person, adding that Washington is “gravely concerned” about the military build-up and wants Russian forces to return “to their traditional training locations.”

Putin said he is “convinced” that “we can move forward and build an effective Russian-American conversation based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s national interests” in a holiday message to Biden hours before the chat.

Putin is “in the mood for a talk,” according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"We feel that only through dialogue can all of the urgent issues be resolved."