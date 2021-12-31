Biden and Putin both issue warnings about Ukraine, but both promise diplomacy.

President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday that any invasion of Ukraine would be met with harsh US retaliation, while Putin said anti-Moscow sanctions would be a “colossal error.”

Both presidents expressed support for more dialogue on the current stalemate between Russia and the Western-backed Ukraine after a 50-minute phone discussion, their second in just over three weeks.

Foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov told reporters that Putin was “pleased” with the talks overall. The tone, according to a senior US source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, was “serious and substantive.” However, ahead of in-person meetings with high-ranking Russian and US officials on January 10, there was no hiding the depth of disagreement — or the dangerously high stakes on the outskirts of Eastern Europe.

In a statement, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden “made clear that the United States and its friends and partners will respond firmly if Russia continues to attack Ukraine.”

Ushakov said it would be “a tremendous error” for Washington to threaten economic penalties in reaction to a Ukrainian strike. We sincerely hope that this does not occur.” Ushakov also stated that Russia expects a concrete “outcome” from the Geneva talks in January, while the White House stated that it, too, desired action — a de-escalation of Russia’s large military presence on the Ukrainian border.

“President Biden emphasized that substantial progress in these discussions can only be made in a de-escalation rather than escalation atmosphere,” Psaki added.

Russia is accused by the United States and its European allies of threatening a fresh invasion of Ukraine, which was once part of the Soviet Union. Around 100,000 Russian troops are stationed along the country’s border, where Putin seized the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and is accused of fomenting a pro-Russian separatist insurgency in the east the same year.

The presence of Russian troops is described by Moscow as a deterrent to NATO expansion, despite the fact that Ukraine has not been invited to join the military alliance.

The Russians published a broad series of demands earlier this month, including guarantees that NATO will not expand and a prohibition on new US military facilities in former Soviet Union areas.

The US rejects what it deems Moscow’s attempt to dictate the futures of independent countries.

The Kremlin said in a statement after the call that Biden told Putin that US military weapons would not be deployed in Ukraine. Biden, on the other hand, only repeated existing policy, according to the White House.

