Biden and Merkel talk about the evacuation of Afghans.

The risky evacuation of Westerners and Afghan allies occurring at Kabul airport was reviewed by US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, according to the White House.

In a phone conversation, the two leaders also discussed the importance of coordinating humanitarian supplies for Afghans in need.

The White House said in a statement that Biden and Merkel “praised the ongoing efforts of their military and civilian troops in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens, vulnerable Afghans, and the courageous Afghan nationals who have worked hard over the previous 20 years.”

This was Biden’s second phone call with a foreign leader, according to the White House, since the crisis in Kabul exploded with a swift Taliban victory after two decades of war.

Biden spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, and the two scheduled a virtual summit of G7 leaders for next week.

The Taliban’s unexpected triumph has raised fears of a large-scale humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, as well as waves of migrants seeking shelter in other countries, notably Western Europe.

For the time being, however, US and partner authorities are concentrating their efforts on ensuring the safe evacuation of thousands of their nationals and supporters while the victorious Taliban consolidates control of the country.

Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States make up the G7, which Britain leads this year.