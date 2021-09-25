Biden and India agree on Pakistan’s concerns in Afghanistan, according to India.

India said on Friday that US Vice President Joe Biden and other world leaders agreed to keep a close check on Pakistan, claiming that the country’s ancient adversary has been a “instigator” of unrest in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Biden for the first time and then attended a larger “Quad” conference with the leaders of Australia and Japan. Modi expressed concerns about extremist elements in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover last month, according to Indian authorities.

After the White House talks, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters, “There was a strong sense that a more rigorous look, a more careful study and monitoring of Pakistan’s position in Afghanistan – Pakistan’s role on the subject of terrorism – had to be kept.”

He said the Quad will keep track of a “essential aspect that sometimes gets ignored when you see Pakistan projecting itself as a facilitator when it has really been in many ways an initiator of some of the problems in our neighborhood and abroad.”

India was one of the most ardent supporters of the pro-Western government in Afghanistan, which fell apart last month after Biden withdrew US troops after a 20-year deployment.

Pakistan was a key supporter of the Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001, which imposed an ultra-conservative version of Islam and embraced Al-Qaeda, prompting the US intervention following the September 11 attacks.

Pakistan swiftly backed the US, a Cold War ally, in the war, but US officials have long accused Islamabad’s formidable intelligence services of sustaining support for the Taliban, citing Pakistani fears over Indian involvement in Afghanistan as one of the reasons.

The US, on the other hand, has publicly praised Pakistani initiatives, particularly its assistance in drawing the Taliban into ultimately futile talks with the Afghan government.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commended Pakistan for assisting US residents fleeing Afghanistan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, his Pakistani counterpart, committed to work together to “accomplish our common goal.”

Although Modi called for amicable relations with his counterpart Imran Khan early this year, his Hindu nationalist government has had contentious relations with Pakistan, which it accuses of fomenting assaults on Indian soil.