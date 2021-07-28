Biden accuses Russia of attempting to sabotage the 2022 elections.

On Tuesday, US Vice President Joe Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to sabotage the 2022 congressional elections by distributing “misinformation.”

“Look at what Russia is already doing in terms of the 2022 elections and misinformation,” Biden remarked during a visit to the director of national intelligence’s office in Washington, referring to material he gets during his daily briefing.

“It’s a flagrant breach of our sovereignty.”

He also called Russian President Vladimir Putin a tyrant.

Putin has a “serious problem,” according to Biden, because he is “sitting on top of an economy that has nuclear weapons and little else.” “He is well aware that he is in serious difficulty, which, in my opinion, makes him much more dangerous.”

The US president also expressed alarm about the recent rise in cyberattacks, particularly ransomware, which encrypts victims’ data and then demands money in exchange for access to be restored.

“If we wind up in a true shooting conflict with a major power, it will be as a result of a cyber breach,” Biden predicted.

In the fall of 2022, the United States will hold midterm elections, with all seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate on the ballot.

Washington recently accused Beijing of being behind the big Microsoft Exchange hack in March, and the White House has frequently urged Russia to combat ransomware assaults that originate within the country.