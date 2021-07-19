Biden accuses China of conducting cyber criminal operations against the United States after confronting Russia.

Following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on cybersecurity last month, US President Joe Biden is gathering allies to accuse China of financing cybercrime throughout the world.

“The United States has long been worried about the People’s Republic of China’s irresponsible and disruptive actions in cyberspace,” a senior Biden administration official said in a press call with reporters late Sunday.

The official remarked, “The PRC’s record of irresponsible action in cyberspace is incongruous with its claimed goal of being viewed as a responsible leader in the world.”

Three points were highlighted by the official for the action plan, which would be unveiled on Monday.

First, it would bring together “an unprecedented group of allies and partners,” including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, and NATO, all of whom claim that China’s Ministry of State Security “uses criminal contract hackers to conduct unsanctioned cyber operations globally, including for their own personal profit.”

According to the official, “their operations include illegal acts like as cyber-enabled extortion, crypto-jacking, and theft from victims around the world for financial gain.” “We are aware of claims that PRC government-affiliated cyber operators have carried out ransomware attacks against private organizations, with ransom demands in the millions of dollars.”

Second, the National Security Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will issue a joint advisory that “will expose over 50 tactics, techniques, and procedures used by Chinese state-sponsored cyber actors when targeting US and allied networks, as well as advice for technical mitigations to confront this threat,” according to the official.

The 31-page advisory obtained by This website goes into great detail about observed activity attributed to China and the hackers it is accused of employing, arguing that “Chinese state-sponsored cyber actors aggressively target U.S. and allied political, economic, military, educational, and critical infrastructure (CI) personnel and organizations to steal sensitive data, critical and emerging key tech.”

On Sunday’s conversation, the top administration highlighted the third point, which was the most forthright yet.

“The US government, in collaboration with our friends and partners, will publicly ascribe the criminal cyber campaign based on zero-day vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server reported in March—a few months ago—to malicious cyber actors linked to the. This is a condensed version of the information.