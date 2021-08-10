Between the Holocaust and Israel, Jews are imprisoned on the island of Cyprus.

Rose Lipszyc vividly recalls her months detained in brutal British camps in Cyprus after surviving the Holocaust, traversing the Alps in the winter, and crossing the Mediterranean in an overcrowded boat.

“After that, we were back behind barbed wire,” Lipszyc, 92, added, speaking 75 years after British forces began imprisoning Jews on the eastern Mediterranean island, events that have left a lasting imprint.

Lipszyc’s family, from Lublin, Poland, was among the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War II.

She evaded execution by working as a forced laborer in Germany on fraudulent papers.

She walked to Italy after the war. Lipszyc then boarded a frail boat in Venice heading for British-run Palestine, joining an exodus of thousands of traumatized refugees dreaming of a Jewish homeland.

“We were crammed into the boat with 300 people,” Lipszyc recalled. “We were crammed in like sardines,” said one of the survivors. But when the borders of Palestine emerged on the horizon, two British warships sailed away.

“The English soldiers – whose feet I would have worshipped for liberating me in Germany – were leaping into our little boat with batons,” she recalled, her voice shaking.

She was sent 250 kilometers (155 miles) northwest to Cyprus, which was also under British authority at the time.

According to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial and teaching center, some 52,000 Jews were held in a dozen camps in Cyprus between August 1946 and February 1949.

“The English didn’t starve us, and they didn’t murder us like the Germans did,” Lipszyc explained. “But it was so terrible that the exact people who had just released me were again imprisoning me,” Yad Vashem stated. The British wanted the tight camps to be a “deterrent” aimed at “breaking the force of the ‘Hebrew resistance movement’ in Palestine,” according to Yad Vashem. More than 400 people died as a result of the illness.

It’s a history that Arie Zeev Raskin, the head rabbi of Cyprus, wants to “convey to the future generation.” Several thousand Jews pray in the synagogue each year, according to Raskin.

Between the Holocaust and Israel’s founding in 1948, he deems it a “very crucial piece of the puzzle.”

Raskin made one of the camps’ final intact metal cottages the centerpiece of the Jewish Museum of Cyprus he is creating in the port city of Larnaca after discovering a farmer using it as a tractor shed.

“In the summer, the huts were scorching hot, and in the winter, they were freezing cold,” Raskin added.

Approximately 80% of the people in the camps were between the ages of 13 and 17.