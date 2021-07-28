Bermuda’s First Olympic Gold Is ‘Absolutely Incredible,’ Says Triathlete’s Parents

Flora Duffy’s delivery of Bermuda’s first ever Olympic gold medal on Tuesday, according to her parents, is a victory shared by the entire island.

Flora’s mother, Maria Duffy, remarked, “Everyone is going to take a bit of this pride.”

Flora Duffy of Bermuda won the first gold medal of the day in the women’s event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, becoming Bermuda the smallest territory or country in terms of population to ever win a gold medal at a Summer Games.

The 33-year-old beat off Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown and US athlete Katie Zaferes to reach the finish line in 1hr 55min 36sec after traveling a distance of more than 30 miles (50 kilometers), or 10 miles greater than her home island.

Duffy’s parents were “blown away” by the audience that had gathered as they watched her swim, cycle, and run a rigorous course from a pub on the tiny island, which has a population of roughly 70,000 people, according to AFP.

“There are so many people here to keep an eye on your daughter. You’re just hoping and praying: ‘Oh please, let’s hope everything works well and nothing goes wrong.’ And it didn’t turn out as planned, which was incredible,” Maria Duffy remarked.

Messages poured in, and neighbors were “overwhelmed and overwhelmed,” according to the couple.

“This is the first time something like this has happened in 45 years. “It could be another 45 years before it happens again,” Maria said.

Clarence Hill, a boxer who earned a bronze medal at the 1976 Olympics, was Bermuda’s sole previous Olympic medallist.

Despite the odds, Duffy’s father Charlie said he was “pretty optimistic” she’d win, though he was still “worried.” Duffy had suffered from repeated injuries and was diagnosed with anemia in 2013.

“She’d only been out of commission for approximately four or five weeks after suffering an injury. So having her on the starting line fit was a tremendous step forward,” he explained.

He stated that the Tokyo Olympics would be his daughter’s final appearance in the Olympics.

His wife added, “This was her last hurrah.”

The magnitude of her victory was not lost on the triathlete, who added immediately afterward, “It’s bigger than myself, and that’s a pretty great feeling.”

She remarked, “I have not only realized my dream of earning a gold medal, but I have also accomplished Bermuda’s first gold medal.”