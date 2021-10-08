Benito Mussolini’s far-right granddaughter is elected to the Rome City Council.

Rachele Mussolini, the granddaughter of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, was elected to a second term on the Rome City Council with almost 8,200 votes.

Rachele Mussolini had only 657 votes in the 2016 election, but this time she was able to win a plurality, earning more votes than anyone else on the ballot. On the 3rd and 4th of October, 1,200 municipalities across Italy held elections. The four main cities in the country, Rome, Naples, Turin, and Milan, as well as hundreds of smaller towns, were included.

Rachele Mussolini is a member of the Brothers of Italy, a far-right party with neo-fascist roots, according to detractors. The Brothers of Italy is one of a number of right-wing parties in Italy that has steadily grown in popularity and strength, including a rival group known as the League. The party is the only major political group to oppose Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government, which assumed office in February.

Romano Mussolini’s daughter, Rachele Mussolini, is a jazz pianist. Rachele Mussolini has indicated that she does not want to be remembered just for her grandfather’s acts, and that she “has many left-wing friends.” She remarked in an interview with the Italian daily La Repubblica that “In the past, I was only interviewed because of my surname. During my last time on the city council, they began to inquire about the ideas I championed. I’ve put in a lot of effort.” “Since I was a child, I’ve learnt to live with my surname,” she continued. “They used to point at me at school, but then Rachele showed up, and the person (that I am) won out over the surname, no matter how cumbersome it is.” She was allegedly hesitant to respond when asked about her thoughts on fascism, but did say that she was opposed to its “glorification.” Benito Mussolini first came to power in 1922, and via a series of power grabs and the employment of secret police, he gradually transformed Italy into a fascist dictatorship. When WWII broke out, he joined the Axis Powers of Nazi Germany and Japan before being ousted and murdered in 1945. He is known today as one of the most oppressive totalitarians. This is a condensed version of the information.