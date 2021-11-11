Benin welcomes back looted treasures from France with tears and dance.

Benin welcomed back over 30 royal artifacts plundered from the West African state during France’s colonial control more than 130 years ago with drums, dancing, and tears on Wednesday.

The treasures, some of which are considered sacred in Benin, arrived by plane in Cotonou, the country’s commercial center, before being taken to the presidential palace in three vehicles accompanied by horses.

The antiquities’ return comes as pressure mounts in Africa for Western countries to recover colonial relics from their museums.

African countries have also requested that missing valuables be returned to the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Hundreds of people from all around Benin flocked to the streets on Wednesday to watch the treasures arrive.

As the trucks passed, adults and children, primarily clothed in colorful loincloths, applauded, some bent to the ground, some wept and crossed their hands in reverence.

“I am devastated by emotion,” Benin President Patrice Talon said, visibly moved, before giving a 30-minute speech about national togetherness.

“It is a sign of our soul, of our identity, returning to Benin,” the president remarked.

President Talon and the country’s cultural minister traveled to Paris on Tuesday to return the 26 relics back to the country, as part of French President Emmanuel Macron’s effort to restore African heritage.

Martine Vignon Agoli-Agbo, a northern Benin resident, traveled more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) with her two daughters to witness the artefacts’ homecoming.

She told AFP, “It’s really emotional.”

“This was a moment I didn’t want to be told about. And if my children are present, it is so that they can tell their own children one day.” “I got the goosebumps when the truck drove by. As a symbol of loyalty, I knelt down and pressed my forehead to the ground “A craftsman, Marcel Hounkonnou, told AFP.

“All of these artifacts that these monarchs, our forefathers, touched today symbolize them in some manner,” he explained.

Totem figures from the ancient kingdom of Abomey, located in the south of modern-day Benin, are among the items on display, as is King Behanzin’s throne, which was taken during the sacking of the Abomey palace by French colonial troops in 1892.

Two tiny girls, clothed in white and wearing necklaces, spilled water on the ground as an offering when the vehicles arrived at the presidency.

A red carpet was used to unload the crate housing King Ghezo’s throne, which he ruled over the kingdom of Abomey from 1818 and 1858.

Dancers took the stage. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.