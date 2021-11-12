Benin Project Recycles Waste Fabric Into ‘Gold’

Every morning, Amake Yessoufou visits the sewing workshops of Ouidah, a tiny coastal town in Benin’s south, and gathers fabric scraps used by tailors to made garments.

Previously, waste fabric filled Ouidah’s gutters, but Yessoufou is part of a movement to change that culture and make better use of recyclable resources.

When Yessoufou’s tour is over, the deaf and mute 28-year-old joins the “Colour Indigo” workshop, which turns waste cloth into decorative things.

The project, which employs roughly 30 individuals, including 10 people with disabilities, has a devoted fanbase and even distributes some items worldwide.

“I never realized that fabric remnants could be beneficial. I was initially surprised and amazed, but after learning more, I realized that textile waste might be worth a lot of money if it is recycled “Lucrece Sossou, a local seamstress, agrees.

Anne-Marie Afoutoutou parks her wheelchair at the bottom of a pile of fabric scraps at the workshop. She braids pieces of laundry separated by color on a little wooden chair.

Throughout the day, the piles of fabric vanish and all kinds of products, ranging from placemats and rugs to earrings, are created and sold for between seven and forty euros each.

Marcel Adjanohoun, the head of many hotels in Ouidah, a tourist attraction 40 kilometers (25 miles) along the coast from Cotonou, the commercial center, is one of “Colour Indigo’s” clients.

“These are artifacts that speak to me a lot,” the entrepreneur remarked, “therefore I use them to adorn my hotel.”

The workers, the most of whom need crutches or wheelchairs, have seen a substantial transformation in their life as a result of braiding fabric to manufacture products.

Working with people who have disabilities, contrary to popular belief, has no negative impact on the company’s productivity, according to Nadia Adanle, the business manager.

Afoutoutou can “finally provide for her needs” thanks to her work, whereas she previously couldn’t “set anything away.”

“Since I left the house every morning to go to work, the way society looks at me has changed a lot,” she explains, her gaze fixed on the thin braids. “I feel cherished today.”