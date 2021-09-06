Belmondo, a ‘National Treasure’ of French cinema, has died at the age of 88.

Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, one of postwar France’s brightest stars whose dazzling smile lit up the screen for half a century, died at his Paris home on Monday at the age of 88, according to his family.

Belmondo rose to prominence as part of the French New Wave cinema movement with films like Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless,” and went on to star in over 80 films in a variety of genres, including comedies and thrillers.

“He’d been exhausted for a long time. Belmondo’s lawyer, Michel Godest, claimed in a statement to AFP that his client died quietly.

Belmondo grew up in a family of painters in the aristocratic Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine, where he was born on April 9, 1933. His father was an accomplished sculptor.

Belmondo, who struggled in school but excelled in boxing, began his acting career in the theatre before moving on to a cinematic career that spanned half a century and sold 130 million movie tickets.

Belmondo was known in France as “Bebel,” but he was also known as “Le Magnifique” (The Magnificent), after a 1970s spy parody in which he starred.

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “He will always be The Magnificent.” Macron described Belmondo as a “national treasure,” adding, “We all recognized ourselves in him.”

Former President Francois Hollande claimed that “everyone would have delighted to be friends with him,” and former Prime Minister Manuel Valls described Belmondo as “magnificent, brilliant, talented… and so French.”

Alain Delon, another legendary French actor who was both a friend and a rival of Belmondo, said he was “totally saddened” by the news of his buddy’s death.

“It was so easy to film with Belmondo,” remarked French filmmaker Bertrand Blier. It’s always simple when you have outstanding actors.”

Belmondo was described as “everyone’s friend” by French actor Richard Berry, and as “our very own Eiffel Tower” by French actor Michel Boujenah.

“This is a sad day for culture,” Antonio Banderas, a Spanish actor, stated. A magnificent performer and a cinematic icon from France and Europe has passed away.”

On social media, many others, including politicians, the French Foreign Legion, and film fans from all across the world, paid tribute to Belmondo.

The national film library of Uruguay tweeted, “It’s impossible not to feel like this is the end of an era.” “The world is mourning a film monument,” remarked Peter Patti, an Italian fan, on Twitter.

Belmondo has collaborated with a number of well-known French directors, including Francois Truffaut, Alain Resnais, and Louis Malle, in addition to Godard.