Belgium’s ‘Last Shale Miner’ Works Alone

For the past decade, Vincent Theret has worked alone in a deep hole under the wooded Ardennes hills of southern Belgium.

Boasting of being the last of his kind, he harvests slabs of blue-tinged shale, left behind as waste in what was once a thriving slate mine that closed in 1948.

The shale was too hard to use as slate, but in the hands of the 61-year-old craftsman, it’s now utilized in beautiful brickwork and paving, as well as tiles and sinks for homeowners who value its long-lasting elegance.

The drift mine in Alle-sur-Semois, however, no longer supports a substantial mining community as a source of architectural flair, rather than a mass-market roofing material… There is only Theret, who rents access to the enormous pit from the local authorities and goes in by herself.

It’s dark, damp and potentially dangerous but, Theret told AFP, “the day I’m afraid to go into the mine, I’ll stop.”

He maneuvers an excavator inside the gallery, lighted by lighting, to load tonnes of stone.

“You have to be careful, you don’t go in there like you’re going to the fair,” he says, recounting that one day when he arrived on the spot he found a 500-tonne block that had broken from the wall.

“I listen to the mine, the water drops dropping from the vault, the fissures. You have to listen and observe,” says the man who worked as a bricklayer before moving on to an open-cast quarry before reviving the disused slate mine in 2012.

Another old gallery has been set out for tourist visits at the Vresse-sur-Semois site, telling the narrative of the daily existence of the former miners, who were driven out of business by competition from overseas slate exporters.

Theret says that he thinks about these miners every day as he recovers their shale waste.

“What they’ve given me here is fantastic… We go down to the bottom to get the nice stone, which is why the miners went so far. The further down you go, the more moisture the stone has and the more beautiful it is, better quality.”

He judges the quality by ear. “A good stone sounds like a musical note,” he says.

In the bowels of the rock, he works alone. He has no time to teach anyone the job, and says he will continue as long as health allows.

After being loaded, the raw material is driven to an outdoor area where Theret.