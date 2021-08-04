Belgium Pursues a Cigarette Counterfeiting Ring

Belgian customs officers launched their largest-ever operation against counterfeit cigarette manufacture on Wednesday, raiding ten illegal premises and arresting at least 40 people.

Belgian gangs have converted the country into a production centre for counterfeit cigarettes, which are deceptively packaged as well-known brands and supplied tax-free to smokers in neighboring countries, mainly the United Kingdom.

Officers apprehended 18 individuals in an unmarked warehouse in a nondescript industrial park in Aartselaar, on a vital road into the port city of Antwerp.

The suspects, who were all from Eastern Europe, slept in a run-down dormitory inside the company and worked shifts drying tobacco before passing it through cigarette-rolling equipment.

When the armed officers stormed in, some were sleeping in their bunks while others were operating the equipment.

As senior officers and media came, they were dragged away in handcuffs.

“While this facility was open 24 hours a day, the personnel never departed to avoid alarming the surrounding community,” said Florence Angelici, a spokeswoman for the Belgian finance ministry in charge of customs.

A partitioned section of the warehouse behind her was littered with unkempt bunks, overflowing bags, and the remnants of a hastily abandoned meal.

She explained, “They slept here, worked here, ate here, had their baths here — they didn’t leave for weeks, even months.”

A large quantity of cigarettes was supposedly ready for export to the United Kingdom, with packages mimicking popular Richmond and Marlboro brands with typical UK health warnings in English put on them.

Four production locations were discovered, as well as six logistical sites for shredding raw tobacco and storing supplies such as cigarette paper, filters, and glue.

Some of the plants were in northern Belgium, near the port, in Tongeren, Eeklo, and Frasnes-lez-Anvaing, reportedly supporting the gang’s markets in the United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands.

Officials tasked with sorting through the massive haul estimated that tens of millions of cigarettes falsely labeled as Marlboro, Richmond, Prince, or Regina had been seized.

The raids pushed the total number of illegal cigarette production locations shut down in Belgium to seven this year, higher than the five raided in the entire year of 2020.

Belgian customs seized more than 400 million cigarettes last year, but authorities are still not declaring triumph over the expanding problem.

The haul at the Aartselaar factory demonstrated the trade’s cross-border character.

The cigarettes were packaged in British-style packaging, but the safety warning was missing. These cigarettes may be significantly more dangerous for customers than typical because they are not created to authorized health standards. Brief News from Washington Newsday.