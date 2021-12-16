Belgium has charged 23 people in connection with the deaths of migrants on migrant trucks in the United Kingdom.

Aboard Wednesday, Belgium began the trial of 23 persons accused of being involved in a people-smuggling operation linked to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants on a truck in the United Kingdom two years ago.

The Bruges trial, which is anticipated to take two days, will center on the fact that the truck left for Britain on October 22, 2019 from Anderlecht, a town on the outskirts of Brussels where the gang reportedly had two safe houses where migrants could be grouped.

The bodies of the migrants, 31 men and eight women ranging in age from 15 to 44 years old and all from Vietnam, were discovered the next day when the container they were in was unsealed; they had suffocated during the ferry passage due to the severe heat.

They had attempted, but failed, to puncture the roof of the metal container with a rod.

The primary defendant, Vietnamese national Vo Van Hong, 45, is accused of directing a criminal organization and faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail if convicted. He categorically denies any involvement.

“What stays with me the most is a bloody handprint on the entrance of the container,” a Belgian prosecutor said at the trial.

In connection with the case, several defendants have previously been convicted in the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Police investigations were launched on both sides of the Channel, as well as in Vietnam, as a result of the crime.

Belgian officials raided seven residences in May of last year, the most in the Brussels region, to apprehend Vietnamese suspected of involvement to the people-smuggling ring.

It could take many weeks for the jury to reach a decision in the trial. The suspects face prison sentences ranging from 18 months to 15 years, according to prosecutors.

At least 18 of the 23 defendants are accused of being members of a people-smuggling organization, with the rest allegedly serving as safe-house guards and food shopping.

Prosecutors said the “very well-organized” group specialized in smuggling people into Europe and then into Britain for a total price of 24,000 euros ($27,000) per person.

Van Hong is accused of controlling when migrants may use their cellphones and monitoring their arrival and stay in Brussels, which acted as a stopover in Europe before the journey to the United Kingdom.

The court heard that at least 15 of the 39 Vietnamese found in the back of the truck had gone through the Anderlecht safe houses.

Prosecutors claim that the group employed an Irish trucking firm that frequently imported Vietnamese biscuits to transport the migrants over the Channel, and that once they arrived in Britain, Vietnamese gang members seized possession of them.

"At least 130 transportation" were attributed to the gang.