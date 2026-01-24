Belfast Mother Denied Bail for Alleged Role in Son’s Murder Cleanup

A 45-year-old woman from East Belfast has been denied bail after being accused of helping her son clean up the aftermath of a brutal murder. Suzanne Love is alleged to have assisted her 26-year-old son, Jamie Love, in clearing away evidence from the scene of the killing of Kathryn Parton in May 2024.

The murder took place at Kathryn’s home on Madrid Street, where the victim was found dead on May 15, nearly a week after the crime. A postmortem revealed that the 34-year-old, known as Kat, had suffered severe head injuries caused by blunt force trauma, resulting in haemorrhaging, scalp lacerations, and nasal fractures. Detectives believe she had been dead for six days before her body was discovered, after her father expressed concerns for her wellbeing and went to the property.

Jamie Love, who was in a relationship with Kathryn, is charged with her murder. Evidence including CCTV footage and witness testimonies allegedly places him at the scene during the assault. Suzanne Love, his mother, has been charged with assisting in the aftermath of the crime, reportedly helping her son pack up belongings from the house and move them to avoid detection.

Bail Hearing and Opposition

During a hearing at Belfast Crown Court, Suzanne Love’s defence solicitor, Philip Breen, applied for compassionate bail, claiming that his client needed to be released temporarily to retrieve personal items from her Isoline Street home, which is currently being repossessed. He argued that the Housing Executive would not remove certain items, such as photographs and clothing, which had been left in the house.

However, prosecution counsel Rosemary Walsh opposed the application, citing Suzanne Love’s history of previous convictions and ongoing bail violations, including an incident where she had been arrested for supplying a Class C drug to her son while he was in prison. Walsh also argued that Suzanne Love had already been given multiple opportunities to have others collect her belongings, and there were concerns she might not return to custody. The prosecution also pointed to the fact that Suzanne Love was seen in footage helping her son move items from the crime scene and aiding in his flight from Belfast.

Madam Justice McBride, in her ruling, refused to grant bail. She noted that Suzanne Love’s request to collect items could be handled by other family members or friends and emphasized the potential risk of reoffending or evading custody. The judge also highlighted the serious nature of the charges against her, including the bloodstained footprint evidence linking her to the crime scene.