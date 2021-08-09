Belarus’s president lashes out as the United States and the United Kingdom impose more sanctions.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko criticized Western sanctions on Monday, as the United States and the United Kingdom imposed further restrictions on his authoritarian dictatorship, which has vowed to suppress all dissent in the ex-Soviet country a year after historic uprisings.

Since large protests began after elections last August that many observers believe were rigged, the moustachioed strongman has undertaken a violent crackdown.

Western governments have slammed his rule with sanctions, and one year after the referendum, Britain and the United States put further sanctions on Belarus.

Because of “continuous undermining of democracy and human rights violations,” the UK government has announced that Belarusian air carriers will not be allowed to fly over or land in the UK, as well as a slew of new financial measures.

Over the “attack against the democratic aspirations and human rights of the Belarusian people,” the White House said it will target major institutions and allies of Lukashenko, including the Belarusian National Olympic Committee, which is led by Lukashenko’s son.

However, the 66-year-old Belarusian president vowed to defy international pressure, claiming victory in a “completely transparent” election and vowing that “we will never go on our knees.”

“In the United Kingdom, you will suffocate on these sanctions,” Lukashenko declared at his annual press conference, which lasts several hours.

He went on to say, “You’re risking beginning World War III.” “Is that what you’re trying to get us to do, as well as the Russians?” Thousands of Belarusians have been jailed, forced into exile, or forced to live in fear since the protests began, according to Amnesty International.

“What exactly is repression?

“Lukashenko inquired. “Have I fired a shot at anyone?” Is there anyone I’ve killed? ” He disputed accusations of widespread abuse in Belarusian jails. Belarus is said to hold approximately 600 political prisoners, according to local rights organisations, who have recorded torture testimonies.

He also claimed that his country’s KGB had nothing to do with the death of Vitaly Shishov, a 26-year-old Belarusian activist found hung in a Kiev park last week.

Following his death, Ukraine said that it will beef up security for Belarusian political exiles on its soil.

“For us, he was a nobody. Without Shishov, we have enough people to deal with,” Lukashenko said, adding that Shishov’s death had strained relations with Ukraine.

He then accused runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of being “managed” by Warsaw, after she claimed the Belarus team tried to forcibly repatriate her home from the Tokyo Olympics. She has since sought sanctuary in Poland.

He disputed that Belarus’ government authority attempted to compel the athlete to participate. Brief News from Washington Newsday.