Belarus’s President Applauds Russia-Led Drills and Eyes $1 Billion Arms Deal

As he oversaw major Moscow-led military drills that scared some EU members, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko revealed on Sunday that Minsk planned to buy $1 billion worth of Russian armaments.

At a test range outside Baranovichi in western Belarus, the strongman, dressed in green military uniform, lauded Russian and Belarusian forces for their “high state of readiness” to jointly defend their borders and oppose what he called “hybrid assault” from the West.

Russia and Belarus began military drills involving over 200,000 people on Friday, one of Moscow’s largest exercises in recent years.

The drills will be inspected by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, ahead of three-day legislative elections later this week, according to the Kremlin.

“We cannot relax, considering the experience of 1941,” Lukashenko remarked, referring to Nazi Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union.

Lukashenko, who has been shunned by the West for repressing opposition protests in the aftermath of a disputed election last year, has forced to rely more on Moscow. The two leaders have been in talks to further integrate their countries.

Lukashenko met with Putin for the current round of talks earlier this week in Moscow, and claimed on Sunday that he wanted to buy Russia’s S-400 air defense systems to place on his country’s border with Western-backed Ukraine.

During the exercises, Lukashenko warned reporters, “We should get ready — our border with Ukraine is 1,200 kilometers (750 miles),” giving details of his eight-hour conversations with Putin.

“And we talked about using the S-400s,” he said, noting that the leaders had spent more than three hours discussing defense and security concerns.

Lukashenko also expressed gratitude to Putin for promising to equip Belarus with weaponry worth over $1 billion by 2025.

“I will not reveal the amount, but it is not a major mystery – it is more than a billion dollars,” Lukashenko told local journalists.

According to Belarus’ president, the shipment included roughly ten planes, several dozen helicopters, and a Tor surface-to-air missile system.

Lukashenko praised Russian and Belarusian forces during the training.

He remarked, “Your actions during the drills vividly confirmed a high state of readiness of our military and the Belarusian people to jointly secure their sovereignty and independence.”

A number of EU countries have been unsettled by the large drills, with Poland declaring a state of emergency along its eastern border for the first time since the fall of Communism.

