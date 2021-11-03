Belarusian IT companies have found a new home in Lithuania.

Tania Marinich, the creator of Belarusian startup center Imaguru, received an unexpected phone call a few days after the company was forced out of its Minsk office this year.

On the other end of the call was Lithuanian Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite, who invited Imaguru to relocate to the Baltic EU state.

“That meant a lot to us, and not only to us,” Marinich told AFP at the company’s new headquarters in Vilnius, Lithuania.

“I believe we’ve made a home here,” she remarked.

Imaguru provides co-working spaces and courses for dozens of Belarusian companies who have fled the country in the aftermath of the regime’s persecution.

It is one of roughly 80 businesses that have relocated or are planning to relocate to Lithuania since the contentious presidential election in August 2020.

Lithuania, a Eurozone member, was instrumental in organizing international support for opposition protests against Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed re-election.

Hundreds of Belarusian opposition figures, including exiled leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who claims to have defeated Lukashenko in the presidential election, were also granted asylum in the Baltic state.

Unidentified individuals in masks broke into Imaguru’s Minsk office a month before he was fired, lined everyone up against a wall, and transported them to a police station.

The company’s employees were outspoken supporters of Lukashenko’s regime’s unprecedented mass protests.

Marinich, the widow of a political prisoner, said, “We were shut down due of our political viewpoint.”

She wouldn’t say how many staff made the journey as well, citing concerns about their extended family in Belarus.

“Lithuania can become a doorway to the European Union” for enterprises like Imaguru, according to Armonaite.

The government has taken a number of steps to help with the process, including relaxing immigration laws.

“These are two distinct businesses. “From small businesses with ten to twenty employees to huge corporations,” said Gintare Baciuliene, a representative of the government agency “Invest Lithuania.” “..

“The vast majority of them work in the information technology industry. This area in Belarus is well-known around the world “she stated

Belarusian expatriates will appreciate Lithuania’s Russian-language services.

However, some international investors have reported difficulties in creating bank accounts.

Imaguru took four months to register an account in Lithuania, according to Marinich.

“It’s bureaucracy; it takes time, paperwork, and money, to name a few things. However, this is nothing in comparison to Belarusian bureaucracy “She burst out laughing.

Mikhail Marinich, Marinich’s late husband, was a former presidential contender who was imprisoned in 2004 for supporting with the opposition.

He put in three and a half hours. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.