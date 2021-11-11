Belarus warns against further EU sanctions, claiming that they could result in gas shortages.

Belarus’ strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko promised on Thursday that any fresh measures implemented in response to the migrant crisis on the country’s border with Poland would be met with retaliation, including the possible suspension of natural gas transit to Europe.

In statements to officials posted by the presidency, Lukashenko warned, “If they impose new sanctions on us… we must respond.”

“We’re warming Europe, and they’re threatening us,” he said, noting that Russia’s Yamal-Europe gas pipeline passes through Belarus on its way to Poland.

“And what if we stop supplying natural gas?”

Hundreds of migrants, mostly Kurds from the Middle East, are stranded at the Belarus-Poland border in subzero temperatures.

Following international demands to address the refugees’ suffering, the UN Security Council was to convene later Thursday for extraordinary deliberations on the crisis.

The West accuses Lukashenko of luring migrants to Belarus in order to transport them across the border in retaliation for sanctions imposed last year following a harsh crackdown on the opposition.

EU officials said they expect further sanctions on the migration crisis to be approved next week.

“We are in a situation where proper repercussions (for Minsk) are long overdue. This is what we want to do in collaboration with our European allies “Heiko Maas, Germany’s foreign minister, said on Thursday.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei stated that Minsk wanted the problem “resolved as soon as possible” and that Minsk was willing to negotiate to the EU, but the group refused.

Poland has stationed 15,000 troops along the border, erected a barbed-wire barrier, and authorised the construction of a wall along the Belarus border.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said his country was fighting a “new sort of war” whose “ammunition is citizens” in a message released on Thursday for Poland’s Independence Day.

Belarus is accused by Poland of employing threats to force migrants to cross the border and refuse to let them leave border areas.

Belarus, for its part, has accused Poland of breaking international rules by obstructing migrants and forcefully rebuffing them.

Migrants have been attempting to cross the border for months, but the problem reached a climax on Monday when hundreds of them made a concentrated effort and were repelled by Polish border guards.

They built up a camp on the border, sleeping in tents and keeping warm by burning wood from nearby forests, which was blocked by Polish troops behind razor-wire. The camp is home to 2,000 individuals, according to Belarus.

