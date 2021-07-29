Belarus’ opposition leader refers to US sanctions as “the most powerful lever” for weakening the regime.

During an interview with the Associated Press, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya termed US sanctions “the most powerful lever” for weakening the country’s leadership and expressed confidence that “the US would do all necessary to stand with Belarusians in this fight.”

According to the Associated Press, Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in the country’s disputed election last August, believes that the sanctions imposed on Belarus’ money-generating government enterprises are critical to the country’s transition from President Alexander Lukashenko’s administration to one backed by pro-democracy activists.

“We’ll see what [the]answer is, but I’m confident that fresh sanctions are on the way, and American sanctions—along with European penalties, of course—will have a significant impact on the regime,” she said.

In Washington, Tsikhanouskaya met with senior Biden administration officials and members of Congress on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, she urged them to fight Lukashenko’s onslaught on the opposition by taking “real and nonsymbolic” action.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Tsikhanouskaya arrived in Washington on Wednesday to meet President Joe Biden, who has been a vocal supporter of pro-democracy forces in Belarus. Biden tweeted that he was “honored to meet her” and that “the United States stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights.”

The meeting with Biden, according to Tsikhanouskaya, was “a major step forward, but we still have a long way to go.”

“I secured the backing of President Biden in that the United States will stand with Belarus in our extremely difficult fight right now,” she told the Associated Press. They didn’t address specific additional penalties against Belarus, she said, but they did talk about the need to put further pressure on the Lukashenko administration.

Tsikhanouskaya encouraged US authorities to support talks aimed at holding new national elections under international supervision, as well as to offer emergency assistance for Belarus’ besieged civil society and press media.

After Lukashenko declared victory for a sixth term in the August 2020 election, which the opposition and the West rejected as neither free nor fair, Belarus was rocked by months of unrest.

Following enormous post-election opposition demonstrations, Belarusian authorities retaliated with a violent crackdown, with police beating thousands of protesters and arresting over 35,000 people.

Leading opposition figures have been imprisoned or forced to flee, including Tsikhanouskaya’s husband, who ran for president. This is a condensed version of the information.