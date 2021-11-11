Belarus Opposition Leader: Lukashenko Is ‘Bluffing’ On EU Gas Threat.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Thursday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will not carry out threats to cut off gas supply to Europe due to an intensifying dispute with the EU.

“It would be more terrible for him, for Belarus, than for the European Union,” Tikhanovskaya told AFP, encouraging European countries to remain steadfast and avoid communicating directly with the “illegitimate” leader.

Lukashenko had threatened on Thursday to retaliate if more restrictions were applied in response to the migrant situation on his country’s border with Poland, including cutting off natural gas transit to Europe.

Hundreds of migrants, mostly Kurds from the Middle East, are stranded at the Belarus-Poland border in subzero temperatures.

The West accuses Lukashenko of luring migrants to Belarus in order to transport them across the border in retaliation for sanctions imposed last year following a harsh crackdown on the opposition.

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the EU should start talking to Belarus again if it wants to settle the migrant situation in a second phone chat with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in two days on Thursday, according to the Kremlin.

Tikhanovskaya, on the other hand, urged the EU to stick to its anti-Lukashenko stance.

“We appreciate European countries’ resolute stance that they will not communicate with (an) illegitimate person in the country, with a criminal who has done so many acts of torture in Belarus,” Tikhanovskaya added.

The 39-year-old had met President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin earlier on Thursday and attended a session in parliament to discuss the immigration situation, where she earned a standing ovation from lawmakers.

Heiko Maas, Germany’s foreign minister, said during the parliamentary session that consequences for Belarus were “far overdue.”

EU officials say they expect further penalties on the issue to be approved next week.

“I hope that the European Union believes that the hit, impact should be first and foremost on state organizations, state firms that were monopolized by Lukashenko,” Tikhanovskaya stated in support of the planned penalties.

Last year’s opposition leader, who claimed victory in a disputed election, departed Belarus shortly afterward and has worked to increase international pressure on the Minsk regime.

Tikhanovskaya first got involved in politics after her husband Sergei, a well-known blogger, was denied the right to run for president and detained for allegedly attempting to topple the government.