Belarus’ Opposition Leader Claims the United States Has a “Moral Obligation” to Sanction the Country

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said the US has a moral obligation to impose sanctions on the country as long as President Alexander Lukashenko’s government is in place.

On Monday, Tsikhanouskaya told CNN’s Jim Sciutto, “The United States has a moral obligation to be with us, and I implore the United States, on the one hand, to assist civil society survive because it’s quite difficult, it’s really difficult to struggle inside the country.” “People must evacuate the country—as you know, our mainstream media has been destroyed—and they must work in some capacity, so this support for civil society is critical right now.”

“On the other hand, we recognize that without pressure on the regime, without political and economic isolation, achieving our aim would be much, much more difficult,” she added. “Do not hesitate to impose sanctions on the regime’s cronies, on the regime’s wallet, to put an end to this bloodshed as soon as possible.”

Later in the day, Tsikhanouskaya will meet with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to examine the human rights situation in Belarus.

Following the country’s presidential election last August, Tsikhanouskaya, 38, was forced to leave with her children to neighboring Lithuania after competing against Lukashenko in what the world community termed a non-free and non-fair election.

Lukashenko has won every presidential election since 1994, according to his own Central Election Commission.

Since the election and subsequent protests against Lukashenko’s unwillingness to resign, the Belarusian president has stepped up his crackdown on critics. Lukashenko was most recently charged with directing the June hijacking of a commercial jet carrying opposition journalist Roman Protasevich.

Sergei Tsikhanouskaya’s spouse has been in prison for 14 months on charges of breaking the law, inciting hatred, and planning a riot, all of which he denies. Sergei, who is known for his anti-Lukashenko activity, was jailed just days after announcing his candidacy for the 2020 presidential election. His wife took his place and ran after him.

After Lukashenko allegedly forced Protasevich’s Ryanair flight to land, the United States, European Union, United Kingdom, and Canada all imposed further sanctions on Belarus.

The countries stated they were "unified in our sincere commitment"